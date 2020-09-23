Friday, September 25, 2020
Volunteers

Health Ministry: target of 6000 volunteers reached

A total of 6000 people hailing from different nationalities have volunteered for the phase III COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials.

The Ministry of Health has announced that the target has been reached, six weeks after the phase III COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials got underway in Bahrain.

Health Minister Faeqa bint Said Al-Saleh paid tribute to  His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister who praised the medical and nursing staff.

She said that the efforts of Team Bahrain, led by HRH the Crown Prince, represent a major catalyst to contribute strenuous and dedicated work to protect  people’s health and safety.

She said that the achievement reflects the awareness of Bahraini as well as their keenness on human participation for the sake of the homeland and humanity at whole.

She praised Bahrainis’ determination to support all national efforts aimed at confronting the pandemic and limiting its spread, thanking all volunteers from various community members participating in the third phase of clinical trials for their initiative for humanity to develop A safe and effective vaccine that protects everyone.

“Bahrain’s success in completing the third phase of clinical trials of the inactivated vaccine for the Coronavirus, by reaching the required number of volunteers of 6000 volunteers in 6 weeks, is a source of pride”, she said.

She praised the medical teams in charge of conducting the phase III COVID-19 inactivated vaccine clinical trials, who expressed their desire to conduct an additional 1700 trials.

“She said that the vaccine is safe and the associated symptoms, if any, are among the recognized ones”, she said, adding that clinical trials are   part of a series of national initiatives to enhance population health, promote medical research and develop capabilities.

Previous articleBatelco Launches Unlimited Business Mobile Packages
Next articleThe National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) provided an update on the COVID-19 response in the Kingdom

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside Bahrain

Education Minister participates in virtual meeting

Minister of Education Dr. Majid bin Ali Al Nuaimi participated in the Arab Education Ministers meeting on endorsing the document of developing education in...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) provided an update on the COVID-19 response in the Kingdom

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) today held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

stc Bahrain, the first telecom operator in Bahrain to offer Roadside Assistance and Home Assistance services

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, is the first telecom operator in Bahrain to venture into Roadside Assistance and Home Assistance services, expanding its...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad receives INJAZ Bahrain Board Chairperson

Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa received Board Chairperson of...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Plans to improve electricity, water services discussed

Electricity and Water Affairs Minister, Wael bin Nasser Al-Mubarak, received here today the representative of the third constituency of the Northern Governorate at the...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

SCE launches training course for radiological and nuclear emergencies

The Supreme Council for Environment (SCE)’s CEO Dr. Mohammed Mubarak bin Dainah, launched the national training course on responding to radiological and nuclear emergencies. The...
Read more

MOST READ

Gulf Air Resumes Direct Flights to Dhaka

PR This Week
Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces that it has resumed its direct flights to and from Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal...
Read more
PR This Week

Bahrain exports BD190 Million Worth of Products of National Origins during August 2020

The Information &eGovernment Authority (iGA) issued its foreign trade report of August 2020, encompassing data on the balance of trade, imports, exports (national origin),...
Inside Bahrain

Health Minister urges compliance to reduce COVID-19 infections

Health Minister Faeqa bint Said Al-Saleh urged full compliance with the mandatory precautionary measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). She called...
Inside Bahrain

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) provided an update on the COVID-19 response in the Kingdom

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) today held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research...
Spotlight

Towards Creating Career Opportunities: Interview with Pakiza Abdulrahman

Bahrain Economic Development Board is an investment promotion agency chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme...
Inside Bahrain

Volunteering for Humanity: The phase III clinical trials in the Kingdom

The phase III clinical trials are being conducted in the Kingdom in collaboration with Abu-Dhabi based G42 Healthcare using a vaccine developed by Sinopharm...
Sports This Week

KHK MMA dominates at BRAVE CF 41 with four huge victories

BRAVE Combat Federation hosted the first of three groundbreaking events last Thursday in the Kingdom of Bahrain, with seven bouts taking place behind closed...
Inside Bahrain

Health Ministry: target of 6000 volunteers reached

A total of 6000 people hailing from different nationalities have volunteered for the phase III COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. The Ministry of Health has announced...
Sports This Week

BRAVE CF 42 full fight card released with 12 nations represented and the Flyweight Tournament quarter-finals

BRAVE Combat Federation returns to the Kingdom of Bahrain, for the second consecutive week with BRAVE CF 42, on September 24th. The promotion released the full...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad receives INJAZ Bahrain Board Chairperson

Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa received Board Chairperson of...
PR This Week

Batelco Launches Unlimited Business Mobile Packages

Batelco has unveiled its latest business mobile packages in a complete refresh of its existing packages, targeted at business customers including entrepreneurs, SMEs and...
PR This Week

BD 150,000 ‘Shop & Win’ anniversary bonanza

Lulu Hypermarket is celebrating its 13th anniversary of being a retail leader in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a grand ‘Shop and Win’ e-raffle...
PR This Week

Gulf Air Appoints Bahraini Country Manager in Kuwait

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces that it has appointed Mr. Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hamer as a Country Manager...
Inside Bahrain

Adherence to precautionary measures national responsibility

President of the Supreme Council of Health and Chairman of the National Medical Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus (COVID-19) Lieutenant-General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla...
Inside Bahrain

stc Bahrain, the first telecom operator in Bahrain to offer Roadside Assistance and Home Assistance services

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, is the first telecom operator in Bahrain to venture into Roadside Assistance and Home Assistance services, expanding its...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Education Minister Virtual Meeting

Education Minister participates in virtual meeting

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) provided an...

Batelco Global Zone

Batelco Launches Unlimited Business Mobile Packages

stc Roadside and Home Assistance

stc Bahrain, the first telecom operator in Bahrain to offer Roadside...