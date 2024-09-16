Health Summit

- Advertisement -

Bahrain hosts first Arab Health authorities conference and forum

The first Arab Health Authorities Conference and Forum, along with its accompanying exhibition, was inaugurated by Supreme Council of Health (SCH) chairman Lieutenant General Dr Shaikh Mohamed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa. The event was organised by the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) in cooperation with SM Conference Organisers.

The forum saw the attendance of health Minister Dr Jalila bint Al Sayed Jawad Hassan alongside senior officials and health authority leaders from GCC and other Arab nations. This significant gathering aimed to foster collaboration and address common healthcare challenges faced by Arab countries.

In his opening remarks, Dr Shaikh Mohamed emphasised Bahrain’s ongoing efforts to strengthen and develop its healthcare sector, guided by the visionary leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and supported by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister. He highlighted the Kingdom’s commitment to delivering the best healthcare services to the community as part of its broader vision for a modern and integrated healthcare system.

- Advertisement -

Dr Shaikh Mohamed noted that hosting this forum, following Bahrain’s recent hosting of the 33rd Arab Summit, underscores the Kingdom’s dedication to enhancing cooperation between Arab nations, particularly in critical areas such as healthcare and development. He stressed that the event aims to improve healthcare regulation by addressing common challenges and exploring region-specific solutions.

The forum provided a platform for discussions on healthcare policies that can enhance health outcomes and systems across the Arab world. It also fostered the exchange of knowledge and expertise to strengthen healthcare services in the GCC and Arab region. Dr Shaikh Mohamed commended the efforts of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in supporting these initiatives.

Dr Jalila echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of such forums in adopting the latest scientific advancements and tackling critical health challenges. She highlighted the conference’s alignment with Bahrain’s efforts to maintain the quality and sustainability of healthcare services.

The event concluded with a closed meeting of officials from participating countries, where they discussed current challenges and future healthcare recommendations. The forum marked a significant step towards enhancing regional cooperation and improving healthcare systems across the Arab world.