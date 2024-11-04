- Advertisement -

Health Ministry, in collaboration with the Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA), has officially launched the third National Health Survey in Bahrain.

This significant initiative aims to gather comprehensive health data across all governorates, targeting individuals aged 18 and above. The survey involves a random sample of over 4,000 households, creating a robust foundation for supporting healthcare initiatives and developing effective health policies.

The survey process begins with phone contact to randomly selected households, where consent is obtained and appointments are scheduled for field researcher visit. These visits are crucial for collecting accurate health data, as participants undergo essential medical tests, including blood pressure, pulse rate, vision, and blood tests. Additional assessments are also conducted to evaluate the overall health status of the participants comprehensively.

Both the Health Ministry and the iGA have emphasised the critical role of community cooperation in ensuring the success of the survey.

- Advertisement -

They stressed that the collected data will reflect Bahrain’s current health status, providing invaluable insights into the community’s health profile. These insights will not only enhance healthcare services but also inform the development of future health strategies.