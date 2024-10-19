Healthcare Milestone

- Advertisement -

BDF Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Breast Health Centre

The Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) has opened a groundbreaking Breast Health Centre at the BDF Royal Medical Services, themed “Our Centre, Care and Excellence.”



This significant event, reflecting Bahrain’s advancing medical systems, was graced by Health Minister Dr Jaleela A Sayed and His Highness Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalid Centre for Kidney Diseases director Brigadier General Dr Feryal Al Sabur.

The ceremony commenced with an introduction by Bahrain Oncology Centre Consultant General and Reconstructive Surgeon Dr Nouf Al Shaibani, followed by

the official launch. Attendees toured the facility, witnessing the specialised departments and cutting-edge technologies in use.

Royal Medical Services Commander Brigadier Shaikh Fahad bin Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, emphasised that the Breast Health Centre is a milestone in protecting the health and well-being of Bahrain’s citizens and residents. He highlighted that breast diseases are notably common in Bahrain, affecting younger women compared to global averages.

Designed to address all breast health needs, the centre offers services including early detection, diagnosis, genetic screening, digital mammography, biopsies, psychological support, nutritional therapy, and treatment for both benign and malignant breast tumors. Additionally, surgical and cosmetic procedures are available, ensuring personalized care in a comprehensive and private setting. It is the first centre of its kind in Bahrain and the region, offering integrated breast health services.

The centre is staffed by a distinguished team of specialists, providing high-quality diagnostic, therapeutic, and rehabilitative care under one roof, ensuring a seamless and efficient treatment experience. The Royal Medical Services of the BDF remain committed to delivering top-tier medical and healthcare services in line with international standards, benefiting both citizens and residents.