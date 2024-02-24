“Heart to Heart Cardiac Conclave” Raises Awareness of Cardiovascular Health Among Expats in Bahrain

- Advertisement -

The 973Lounge, a group of friends dedicated to socio-cultural initiatives, organised the “Heart to Heart Cardiac Conclave” at Gulf Corporation for Technology, Juffair, with the theme “Be Your Own Valentine” as a special Valentine’s Day programme. The event, supported by Gulf Pharmacies, aimed to raise awareness about the increasing concerns about cardiac deaths and heart attacks among expatriates in Bahrain.

The conclave featured six distinguished cardiologists from five hospitals, including Dr. Abdul Azeez Asad Mohammed, Consultant, Interventional Cardiology, Bahrain Specialist Hospital; Dr. Julian Johny Thottian, Consultant Cardiologist, KIMS Health Hospital; Dr. Saeed Al Saeed, Consultant Cardiologist, Almalaki Specialist Hospital; Dr. Selcuk Kucukseymen, Consultant Cardiologist; Dr. Waleed Sultan, Specialist Cardiologist, Royal Bahrain Hospital; and Dr. Subhi Isa Akleh, Consultant Cardiologist, American Mission Hospital. These experts addressed various topics such as risk factors for heart attacks, lifestyle, diet and cardiovascular health, stress management, early detection and screening, promotion of heart-healthy behaviors, and technology and telemedicine in cardiac care. The conclave was moderated by a senior journalist and co-founder of the 973Lounge and was attended by a diverse crowd of around 60 people representing different nationalities. The chief guest for the event was the Nepalese Ambassador, Tirth Raj Wagle.

The “Heart to Heart Cardiac Conclave” provided a platform for valuable discussions and insights into cardiovascular health, emphasizing the importance of proactive measures and healthy lifestyle choices in preventing heart-related ailments among expatriates in Bahrain.