Heartfelt Tribute to Dr. Shaikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa

In this heartfelt tribute to His Excellency Dr. Shaikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, written by Indian expatriate Mr. Cherian Mathews who is the owner of a popular Advertising & Media Agency in Bahrain, we are given a glimpse into the deep connection he shared with the Shaikh.



Through Mr. Cherian’s touching words, we learn about the close interactions he had with His Excellency Dr. Shaikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and the impact that this esteemed leader had on his life. This tribute is a touching reminder of the power of human connections and the lasting impact that they can have on our lives.

I was so shocked to hear about the sudden demise of His Excellency Dr. Shaikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa last Friday morning, on 27th January 2023. It is really painful that an enthusiastic visionary and a strong advocate for interfaith coexistence left us at the age of 65.

I am so honored and proud to talk about the close relationship of beloved Dr. Shaikh Khalid which he cherished with the expatriate community in Bahrain. I have so many memories of his loving care and fruitful guidance from the first time I met him at the well-known French Café in Exhibition Road back in 1995 to more than two and a half decades. Such a close relationship with him and his respected brothers and families makes me feel like my one of own brother is no more physically in this world.

While being one of the reputed historians in Bahrain, he proved his brilliance in various roles earlier at the University of Bahrain to an elite member of the Shura Council from 2002 and 2014, chairing its Foreign Affairs, Defense and National Security Committees and the Executive Director of Isa Cultural Centre. Quite recently, he was seen as one of the most prominent supporters of launching the His Majesty King Hamad Center for Peaceful Coexistence. Serving as the Centre’ s Chairman, he played a major role in organizing the Bahrain Dialogue Forum -East and West for Human Coexistence which marked His Holiness Pope Francis’s landmark visit to Bahrain in November 2022 along with His Eminence Al Azhar Grand imam Dr. Ahmed Al Tayyib.

At all stages of his life, Shaikh Khalid’s dedication proved his quality and ability to lead from the front under the guidance of His Majesty the King, His Royal Highness the Prime Minister and the Government of Bahrain.

His unexpected demise is a big loss to Bahrain especially to the expatriate community and needless to say to me too.

Let me extend my sincere condolences to the family members and all dear and near.

Tearful tributes… Rest in Peace beloved Shaikh Khalid…

Cherian Mathews