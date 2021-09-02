Her Highness Sheikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa announces award for Inspiring Entrepreneurs and Leaders

Listen to this article now

Her Highness Sheikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, INJAZ Bahrain Chairperson, recently announced the launching of the Sheikha Hessa’s INJAZ Bahrain Award for Inspiring Entrepreneurs and Leaders as part of INJAZ Bahrain’s unceasing commitment to supporting young, rising entrepreneurs.

- Advertisement -

The announcement was made at INJAZ Bahrain’s headquarters in the presence of H.H Sheikha Hessa and Hana Sarwani, Executive Director of INJAZ Bahrain.

The award will lay the base for developing and encouraging young Bahraini entrepreneurs and leaders committed to creating value and leaving lasting footprints in the Kingdom.

The launch of the award aims at spotting a light on the entrepreneurial programs of INJAZ Bahrain and how these programs offer young talents a unique opportunity to learn and own their economic success bringing them closer to the real world and opening their minds to their own potential. An opportunity to make better choices for themselves and their communities.

The benefits of participating in the Sheikha Hessa’s INJAZ Bahrain Award for Inspiring Entrepreneurs and Leaders lies in the deployment of the award criteria which is based on a model developed by INJAZ Bahrain.

Award criteria:

Applicants must present evidence of participation in INJAZ Bahrain Company program at school or university and gained the practical entrepreneurial experience.

Outstanding Young Entrepreneurs and/or leader of min 20 years of age.

Change Makers, Innovators.

Evidence of growing business or organization

Contribution of value creation

Driven by desire to succeed and to give back to community

Exemplary and Role model to others

Resilience and ability to adopt in difficult situations

Visionary and a passionate team player

All nominations will be assessed and selected by a vetting committee headed by Her Highness Sheikha Hessa, alongside Ms. Dana Buheji, Board member of INJAZ Bahrain and Group Chief Human Resources & Sustainability Officer at National Bank of Bahrain as well as Sh. Bader Al Khalifa, Board member of INJAZ Bahrain and GM of Corporate Communications & CSR at Batelco. Three winners will be announced on 30 October 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, Her Highness Sheikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, INJAZ Bahrain Chairperson, said: “In line with our mission to support the next generation of Bahrain’s business leaders, innovators and gamechangers, we’re proud to launch the INJAZ Bahrain Award, recognizing the inspirational entrepreneurial talent and leadership demonstrated by our dynamic youth. The INJAZ Bahrain Award presents a value-driven opportunity distinguishing the achievements of Bahrain’s innovative thinkers as they apply practical skills, an entrepreneurial mindset, and the visionary passion to succeed and create impact. INJAZ Bahrain is proud to support and nurture our future leaders through our programs, initiatives and now this award as they continue to set an example to the coming generations as they propel the Kingdom into the future.”

INJAZ Bahrain, a non-profit organization and a member of Junior Achievement Worldwide has successfully reached more than 318,000 students through its series of educational programs over the span of 16 years.

For more information about INJAZ Bahrain, please visit: http://www.injazbh.org/index.aspx