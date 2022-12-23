Here’s a closer look at HUAWEI Mate50 Pro, the futuristic tech flagship smartphone with the ultimate Ultra Aperture XMAGE camera

- Advertisement -

The release of every new HUAWEI Mate smartphone is a sensational event for tech enthusiasts. That’s when the world gets to witness the new peak of smartphone capabilities and get a brand new perspective on smartphone design. Unsurprisingly, the new HUAWEI Mate50 Pro has shaken up the smartphone world with a host of futuristic technologies. It comes with an iconic design, groundbreaking cameras, and a huge performance improvement. Here is everything you need to know about it.

- Advertisement -

Clous de Paris: Ode to a timeless classic

Huawei is known for bringing luxurious designs and fine craftsmanship into tech gadgets. And this has taken an exciting turn with the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro. Along with the iconic Symmetrical Space Ring design, the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro adds the time-honoured Clous de Paris embossing to recreate the refined craftsmanship of luxury watches and jewellery. With its intricate pyramid-shaped ornamentations, the Clous de Paris pattern is a tribute to elegance, perseverance, and classic design. Through this, the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases unmatched attention to detail and features a new kind of layered beauty that would mesmerise all.

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro comes with two types of rear cover material – glass and vegan leather. Furthermore, the glass cover is available in two colours, Silver and Black, which gives the phone a distinct and elegant finish. The vegan leather version comes in a stunning orange colour inspired by radiant orange sun rays. The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro is available for pre-orders in Bahrain between 8th December and 21st December at a price starting from 349.9 BHD from Huawei’s online platforms as well City Centre Bahrain.

Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera: The next step for smartphone photography

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro is the first to feature a primary camera with a 10-level adjustable aperture lens. As a result, the light intake and the background blur of images can be controlled precisely. You can select between Auto Mode and Professional Mode, depending on how well-versed you are in photography. Auto Mode supports 4 smart aperture adjustments to account for a variety of shooting scenarios that you might encounter. On the other hand, Professional Mode allows photographers to manually adjust the aperture between 10 different levels to set the depth of field and blur.

Enjoying the sunset on a beach? Whip out the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro and capture those picturesque golden hues of the setting sun! The Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera takes in 24%[1] more light, thanks to the ultra-large f/1.4 aperture working seamlessly with the XD Fusion Pro image engine to keep everything looking pristine. Even after it is dark and you want to capture the nightscape and all its mesmerising beauty, the ‘Super Night’ mode on HUAWEI Mate50 Pro has you covered.

Being able to take clear photos of objects from a long distance is always fun. Fortunately, the periscope telephoto camera on HUAWEI Mate50 Pro supports up to 200x zoom range[2], bringing objects closer than ever. The ultra-large physical aperture of the primary camera works in tandem with portrait segmentation computing capabilities to apply optical-level background blurring. This means that the blurring effect here will look more natural. The subject taken by HUAWEI Mate50 Pro stands out more from its surroundings, with smooth skin and a natural skin tone.

Unlocking new performance capabilities

One of the worst fears of any new smartphone owner is accidentally dropping the phone and smashing it. While we don’t have a completely indestructible phone yet, the new Kunlun Glass on HUAWEI Mate50 Pro takes the durability to a whole new level by improving the drop resistance of the phone by an incredible 10 times[3]. Well, that should give you more confidence while you are out and about with your phone. Even better, the phone also supports IP68-rated water resistance of up to 6 metres underwater.

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro display provides you with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 1440Hz PWM dimming, which reduces flickering to relieve eye fatigue. Users can browse the web or watch their favourite movies without straining their eyes. Combined with the P3 Wide Colour Gamut, fine-tuned colours are calibrated to ensure the highest visual authenticity.

HUAWEI Mate50 Pro packs a 4700mAh battery[4] and supports 66W wired and 50W wireless fast charging[5] to strike an optimal balance between battery life, fast charging, and portability. While the battery is large enough to sustain heavy usage, the innovative low-battery Emergency Mode gets activated when the battery level falls to 1% to extend the battery life further. In the low-battery Emergency Mode, the phone can support 3-hour standby or 12 minutes of calling[6]. The phone also comes with a handy feature called SuperStorage that can automatically detect duplicated files on the phone and offer you the option to compress them in the HUAWEI Optimiser app.

Enhanced convenience and streamlined interactions

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro is the first smartphone from Huawei to run on EMUI 13, which streamlines daily interactions with effortless one-touch navigation. EMUI 13 introduces the Super Device SuperHub feature, an innovative file transfer capability with the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro. Users can simply press and hold on any text, pictures, videos and files, and drag them to SuperHub’s floating window to store the files temporarily. Users can then switch to another application and select the files within the SuperHub for a seamless cut and paste. With the batch transfer capability, users can also use SuperHub for multi-file transfer between their smartphone, tablet and PC.

With EMUI 13, Multi-Screen Collaboration now also supports Multi-Window on HUAWEI Notepad and the proprietary Mail app. When the smartphone and PC are connected via Super Device, users can now enable split-screen usage of the mobile apps on the PC screen, bringing more convenience when browsing and using apps.

Additionally, EMUI 13 brings enhanced cross-device collaboration capabilities with Super Device, supporting up to 10 types of smart device connectivity combinations and collaboration.

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro is a flagship smartphone that looks and feels premium with a stunning design and premium materials. Furthermore, the Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera system completely revolutionises smartphone photography with a variable aperture lens. It also redefines smartphone performance with the Ultra-Reliable Kunlun Glass and other nifty features. In short, the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro is the best premium flagship smartphone you can buy right now.

[1] Compared to HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro. Data is based on Huawei Lab test results.

[2] Zoom range is maximum zoom ratio divided by ultra wide-angle magnification. The focal lengths on HUAWEI Mate50 Pro are 24 mm (ultra aperture camera), 13 mm (ultra-wide angle camera), and 90 mm (telephoto camera).

[3] Compared the Kunlun Glass Orange version with regular glass Black and Silver versions. Data comes from Huawei Labs.

[4] Typical value. The battery’s rated capacity is 4600 mAh.

[5] 66W is the maximum charging power, and can only be reached when the dedicated 66 W HUAWEI SuperCharge charger and cable are used. 50W is the maximum wireless charging power, and can only be reached when the dedicated HUAWEI SuperCharge Wireless Charger Stand (Max 50 W) is used, which is a separate purchase. Actual charging performance may vary.

[6] Data comes from Huawei Labs.