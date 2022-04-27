Here’s why the new HUAWEI nova 9 SE makes the ideal Eid Gift!

Listen to this article now

Eid is that time of the year when you have to spoil your loved ones with gifts. The key to finding the perfect Eid gift is to consider the tastes and interests of each and every member of the family. Sweets and cards always work. But to show that you really know and care about them, you have to give them something that they will love and use in the long run. In a world that is turning increasingly digital every day, smartphones can be excellent gifts. Fortunately, it looks like the new HUAWEI nova 9 SE has launched at the right time, packing everything that young people would love. Following in the footsteps of its predecessors, the HUAWEI nova 9 SE boasts a High-Res AI Quad Camera, 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge, and a young fresh aesthetic. Here is why we think it is the right Eid gift for your loved ones for this season.

- Advertisement -

Look at the world in pin-sharp detail

The 108MP ultra-high-definition main camera (f/1.9 aperture) allows you to experience the extraordinary and unleash your true creativity. Whether you’re shooting scenery, portraits, architecture, or more, the moment you take a photo, the HUAWEI nova 9 SE captures what you see before your eyes in crystal-clear detail. The 108MP photo achieves three times lossless magnification. Therefore, images can be zoomed in and cropped to make the framing look just right before posting them on social media.

The HUAWEI nova 9 SE can capture pictures in dark environments and increase the brightness while reducing noise and improving the photo’s dynamic range. You can also snap perfect selfies in low light as the Super Night Shot feature can accurately recognise human faces and optimise the background while filtering out noise.

Running out of charge is a thing of the past

The fear of running out of battery is now real. That’s why a good smartphone should have fast charging. With 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge, HUAWEI nova 9 SE can be charged by 60 per cent in just 15 minutes or be fully charged in 36 minutes.

Sleek design with an immersive screen

The HUAWEI nova 9 SE features a HUAWEI FullView Display with ultra-narrow bezels measuring just 1.05mm. This contributes to a far more immersive experience for the user and perfectly complements the ultra-slim body of the smartphone, which comes in at just 7.94mm. The rear lens bears the nova Series’ iconic Star Orbit Ring camera design. As eye-catching as ever, the classic design, with its focus on the circle, gives a reassuring sense of aesthetic order through its symmetry. With its slim body coupled with the 3D Glass Rear Cover, the HUAWEI nova 9 SE is easy to hold and fits well in the palm of your hand.

Made for creators

Growth in digital technology has provided opportunities for everyone to share their creativity. The HUAWEI nova 9 SE is made with the needs of creators in mind. Features like Continous Front/Rear recording and Dual View Video can be a dream come true for budding creators. The Continuous Front/Rear Recording allows users to shoot videos from multiple perspectives into a single file, saving your time from complex editing. On the other hand, Dual-View Video recording allows you to showcase live reactions to events, simultaneously using the front and rear cameras with no extra editing. There is also the Petal Clip app to streamline the whole content creation process. Even if the person is not yet into vlogging, these features might entice them into exploring their creative side with some Eid vlogs.

EMUI 12 makes it all the more cool

With EMUI 12, users can enjoy a buttery smooth experience even after using the device for a long period of time. Thanks to One Hop Connection via near field communications (NFC), the HUAWEI nova 9 SE can pair with other Huawei devices directly. The display can be wirelessly projected or mirrored to a HUAWEI Vision, providing an expanded view that is perfect for the entire household watching Ramadan shows and series. When pairing the HUAWEI nova 9 SE with a Huawei smartwatch, speaker or HUAWEI Vision, the experience is intuitive and effortless.

With the Distributed File System, HUAWEI nova 9 SE allows users to access files from a PC. Alternatively, users can send files between the smartphone and other Huawei devices via Huawei Share.

AppGallery: Trusted, innovative, easy to use and secure

The trusted, innovative, user-friendly and secure AppGallery is also available on the HUAWEI nova 9 SE, where you can easily navigate, explore, find and easily download a wide range of high-quality apps.

With AppGallery users can download a wide range of high-quality apps, be it maps, social media, bank apps, or your favourite food delivery apps; everything is just a few clicks away. AppGallery today is the 3rd largest app store in the world and is currently available in over 170 countries/regions across the globe.

So, you now have 5 solid reasons to choose the HUAWEI nova 9 SE as a gift for your friends and relatives, especially for the younger generation.