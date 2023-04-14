Heritance Aarah Maldives – The Perfect Destination for an Unforgettable Eid Al-Fitr

- Advertisement -

Escape to Heritance Aarah Maldives this Eid and indulge in gastronomic delights and relaxation on a stunning island paradise. Gather your loved ones for the perfect retreat with crystal-clear waters, white sandy beaches, and pristine coral reefs while taking advantage of the special package to make the celebration unforgettable.

Experience a royal treatment on the private island of Raa Atoll, where Maldivian culture and hospitality are at the heart of your stay. To make your stay even more delightful, Heritance Aarah is offering a special Eid al-Fitr package that includes a 10% discount on accommodation, premium all-inclusive offerings, an upgrade from a Beach Villa to an Ocean Villa, Arabic Night at Ranba Restaurant every Thursday, 25% discount on in-villa dining, and an Eid special amenity platter.

Elevate your Eid Al-Fitr celebration with the Adults Only Ocean Villas, offering ultimate comfort against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean. The suites offer superior amenities and facilities with private outdoor spaces, large sun decks, snorkeling and much more.

1 of 15

Additionally, with the premium all-inclusive offering, guests can immerse themselves in nature’s beauty whilst spending quality time with family and close friends. Indulge in relaxing spa treatments at the world-class Medi Spa, breathtaking sunset cruises, and thrilling activities such as paddle boarding, snorkeling and dolphin cruises, creating memories to last a lifetime.

- Advertisement -

Guests staying at the resort will be spoiled for choice with multiple dining options. With seven restaurants to choose from, including the exclusive Baani restaurant for Ocean Suites guests and the Ginifati Private Dining by the ocean, visitors can treat their tastebuds to an extraordinary culinary feast.

Reserve your spot today and savor the festival with your family and close friends, while basking in the warm sun, feeling the sand under your feet, embarking on exciting adventures, and indulging in gourmet delicacies.

For more information or reservations, please visit the website.