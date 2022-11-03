HH Nasser bin Hamad Cycling Tour starts from Today

- Advertisement -

Under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, the 2nd Nasser bin Hamad Cycling Tour is set to begin today (Thursday). Organised by Bahrain Cycling Association (BCA) in collaboration with Faaliyat, the event will last for three days.

On this occasion, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa stressed that the tour has great importance for the cycling sport, especially as it contributes to the discovery of new talents that will continue the advancement of cycling, which made pioneering successes in the past period as several cyclists have become professionals.



Moreover, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa praised the efforts of the Bahrain Cycling Association in supporting amateur riders and contributing to highlighting their technical capabilities by organising the tour for the second year in a row, wishing success for all participants.





It’s worth noting that a press conference was held to highlight the elements of the tour. Speaking during it were Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, President of Bahrain Cycling Association (BCA), Shaikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Director of Strategy and Planning at Gulf Air, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali Al Khalifa from the Corporate Communications and Sustainability at Batelco, and cyclist Mohammed Al Gheis of the Victorious Team.





Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa valued the care and support that the tour receives from HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, pointing out that the event embodies His Highness’ vision in supporting amateur riders and discovering new talents. He pointed out that the first edition of the tour witnessed great and unprecedented success, adding that more than 200 cyclists registered for the new edition.



From his side, Shaikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Director of Strategy and Planning at Gulf Air, expressed his appreciation for the support and interest of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa in the Bahraini sports in general and the cycling sport in particular, indicating that Gulf Air is keen to contribute to the event’s success.



Meanwhile, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali Al Khalifa has hailed the vision of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa in supporting the cyclists through the organisation of such events.

Additionally, Mohammed Al Gheis said that the tour will lead to the discovery of new talents who are capable of accomplishing new achievements.





Programme

The Bahrain Cycling Association has prepared a three-day programme for the event as follows:

• The first stage will start on Thursday with a 65 km race that will kick-off from the Oil Museum to Al Jazair Beach.

• The second stage will take place on Friday, November 4, 2022, covering a distance of 155 km from the Avenues Mall to Al Jazair Beach.

•The last stage will cover a distance of 80km and will be held in Al Jazair Beach.