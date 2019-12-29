HH Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad praises Bahrain 1 Racing team

Personal Representative of His Majesty the King, President of the Supreme Council for Environment, and owner of the Bahrain 1 Speed Racing Team, His Highness Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa, visited the Bapco Motorsports team and technical and administrative competitors during the second round of the Bahrain National Speed Racing championship, which recently concluded at the Bahrain International Circuit (BIC).

His Highness expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the Bahrain 1 Racing team and the strong competition presented on the track, wishing them the best in all participations.

The Bapco Motorsports team congratulated HH on National Day and His Majesty the King’s accession to the throne and the first achievement of the Bahrain 1 team of the NHRA World Championship Title for Pro Mod cars for 2019 at North Carolina USA last October, and our national football team first achievement of the 24th Arab Gulf Cup.

The team praised HH Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad’s great support of Bahraini sports, motorsports and speed racing, stressing that HH’s team is one of the strongest globally and has many honorable achievements for the Kingdom.