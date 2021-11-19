HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman attends the Bahrain International Trophy draw

Listen to this article now

His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club High Committee, attended the horse draw for participating jockeys at the third edition of the Bahrain International Trophy, which will take place on Friday, 19 November, at the Bahrain horse racing track.

The draw, conducted by the presenter Nick Lack, took place for starting gate numbers for 14 horses participating in the race from local and international stables.

Arrangement of the horses in the starting gates was drawn as follows: “Cadillac (IRE) – What A Welcome (GB) – Barney Roy (GB) – Fev Rover (IRE)- Victory Chime (IRE)- Zakouski (GB) – Emperor Of The Sun (IRE) – Penja (FR) – Naamoos (FR) – Magny Cours (USA)- Pogo (IRE) – Lord Glitters (FR) – Dubai Future (GB)- Qaader (IRE). All participants will compete in the seventh and main rounds for a distance of 2000 meters.

Horse racing enthusiasts from around the world will be attending the International Bahrain Trophy, which will witness strong competition represented by a number of well-known regional and international stables.

The participating jockeys intensified their training on the Bahrain horse racing track under the supervision of their trainers as the international competition approaches.

In addition to the Bahrain International Trophy, six other races will be held, including the Batelco, Bapco, and the Bahrain Economic Development Board Cups, whO are also sponsors supporting the race.

The event was also attended by the Vice President of the Supreme Council for Environment, Deputy Chairman of the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club High Committee, HH Shaikh Faisal bin Rashid bin Isa Al Khalifa, Member of the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club High Committee, His Highness Shaikh Sultan Al-Din bin Mohammed bin Salman Al Khalifa, President of the Crown Prince’s Court, HE Shaikh Salman bin Ahmed bin Salman Al Khalifa, senior officials, representatives, sponsors, owners, trainers, jockeys, and media also attended the event.