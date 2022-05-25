HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman chairs the Board of Trustees of the Isa bin Salman Charity Educational Endowment

Listen to this article now

His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Isa bin Salman Charity Educational Endowment, today chaired the Board of Trustees meeting, at Riffa Palace.

HH Shaikh Isa highlighted the importance of creating quality educational opportunities for Bahrainis, to support citizens in realising their potential and playing a key role in the Kingdom’s development.

His Highness noted that Bahraini citizens are the Kingdom’s most valuable resource and stressed the importance of continuing to invest in their education in support of the Kingdom’s comprehensive development goals, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

HH Shaikh Isa highlighted His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s, continued support to the Kingdom’s education sector, which has experienced significant development in recent years.

HH Shaikh Isa expressed his appreciation for the Royal Order issued by HM the King restructuring the Board of Trustees, and His Highness congratulated the new members of the Board on their appointment, wishing them every success in their duties.

His Highness highlighted that the Isa bin Salman Charity Educational Endowment was established to provide Bahrainis the opportunity to continue their academic journeys and fulfil their ambitions through higher education.

During proceedings three central committees were established:

1. An Audit and Governance Committee, responsible for governance, administrative and financial audits.

2. An Education and Quality Committee, responsible for reviewing the educational strategy of the endowment, developing the procedures for awarding scholarships, and monitoring career progress following graduation.

3. An Investment and Asset Management Committee, responsible for sustainable revenue and strengthening partnerships and collaborations.

The Board further directed for a strategic review, to identify future opportunities, establish forward looking key performance indicators, and strengthen the brand identity of the endowment.