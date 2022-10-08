HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman dedicates race victory to HM the King and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister

- Advertisement -

His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Chairman of the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club High Committee, dedicated Commissioning’s Group One Category victory, at Newmarket Racecourse in the United Kingdom, to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and to His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad emphasised the importance of continuing to enhance the Kingdom’s status through participation at regional and international sporting events.

HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad highlighted the importance of equestrian sports in the Kingdom, and noted the continued support the sport receives from HM the King and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

His Highness also dedicated this victory to the Honorary President of the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club, His Highness Shaikh Abdullah bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa.

His Highness noted that Commissioning, a filly owned by His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and His Highness Shaikh Abdullah bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, is further evidence of the quality of Bahrain owned thoroughbred horses, and the skill and care with which they are trained.

His Highness commended the Kingdom’s skilled horsemen and equestrian capabilities, and noted the Kingdom’s commitment to further its expertise in the equestrian sports.

Commissioning is trained by John & Thady Gosden and was ridden by Robert Havlin.