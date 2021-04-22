HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman visits the French Aircraft Carrier Charles de Gaulle

His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa visited the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, at the Khalifa bin Salman Port, on the occasion of the aircraft carrier’s visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain.







Upon arrival, HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman was welcomed by Admiral Marc Aussedat, Commander of the Charles de Gaulle Carrier Strike Group.

During the visit, HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman conveyed the best wishes of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister to the President of the French Republic, HE Emmanuel Macron.

HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman highlighted the strength of relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the French Republic, and the importance of furthering cooperation across various sectors.

HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman welcomed the French aircraft carrier and crew to the Kingdom of Bahrain, and extended gratitude for their contributions, alongside allies, to safeguarding regional safety and stability.

HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman was then briefed by Admiral Aussedat on the mission and functions of the aircraft carrier in the region.