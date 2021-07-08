HH Shaikh Isa chairs Board of Trustees of the Isa bin Salman Charity Educational Endowment meeting

Listen to this article now

His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Isa bin Salman Charity Educational Endowment, chaired the Board of Trustees of the Isa bin Salman Charity Educational Endowment meeting.

During the meeting, HH issued directives facilitating follow-up with students to maximise learning rates and approving the Charity’s mission plan and strategic investment projects, including plans for the scholarship’s 8th intake.

HH Shaikh Isa noted that Bahrain’s educational system has continued to develop despite the challenges of COVID-19, with the support of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

HH Shaikh Isa congratulated the class of 2021 for their accomplishments and expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Education for ensuring continuity of education during exceptional times.

HH Shaikh Isa received a briefing on the progress of scholarship recipients, as well as a progress report on the 246 scholarships offered to students attending 15 local and 4 international universities from 2013 through to 2021.

For his part, H.E. Dr. Majid bin Ali Al-Nuaimi, Minister of Education and Vice Chairman of the Isa bin Salman Charity Educational Endowment, extended the gratitude of the scholarship recipients to HH Shaikh Isa for the support offered.