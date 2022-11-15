HH Shaikh Khalid attends swimming event for youth and children

- Advertisement -

His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, Chairman of the General Sports Authority and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) attended a swimming event featuring young talents.

The event held at the Bahrain Swimming Association (BSA) pool in Isa Sports City, is part of the initiative launched by the BOC in partnership with the BSA to train and teach swimming to 10,000 children and youth within one year.

His Highness was received at the event by His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Ali Khalifa, Cabinet Affairs Ministry’s Undersecretary and Deputy President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, BOC Secretary General Mr. Fares Al Kooheji and BSA president Dr. Mohammed Mujbel.

His Highness saw the children and youth perform as proud parents applauded. His Highness Shaikh Khalid said he was pleased with the turn out for the initiative, which covers a key Olympic sport. He added that that fostering young talent was a priority for the BOC, explaining that the swimming initiative was part of a wider program to support creating sports stars.

We believe in the importance of offering support and creating a conducive environment for young talents in all sports to prepare them for success in our national sports teams, His Highness added. His Highness Shaikh Khalid commended the progress made by the initiative to train and teach youth swimming and the efforts delivered by the BOC and the BSA. He said that in addition to supporting young talent, the initiative also aimed at contributing to the reduction of drowning incidents among children.

Also at the event, BSA president gave a presentation briefing His Highness Shaikh Khalid on the updates of the initiative and partner academies. Six thousand trainees, making up 60% of the target, have been enrolled since the launch of the initiative in last July.