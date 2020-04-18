Saturday, April 18, 2020
HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa: Coordination Committee will continue implementing development projects

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa: Coordination Committee will continue implementing development projects

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) and Bahrain Olympic Committee President, has valued the confidence shown in him by Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and SCYS Chairman HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa after appointing him as president of the Coordination, Execution and Follow-up Committee “Response” at the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports.

“I highly regard the trust of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa after he appointed me as President of the Response Committee. I pledge to continue the efforts to meet the ambitions and goals to achieve further successes in the sports and youth movements in the Kingdom of Bahrain,” HH Shaikh Khalid said in a statement issued on the occasion of naming him as a new president of the committee.

“The next period will require us to expand our mutual collaboration among various sports entities and continue working with one team spirit to deliver the objectives we have listed for ourselves after the launch of this programme by HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa. This innovative initiative is a roadmap for implementing what came in the Reform Programme which was unveiled by HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain. We look forward to also deliver the goals of the Bahrain Economic Vision 2030 which was introduced by HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Premier,” HH Shaikh Khalid concluded.

