HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa visits Reza Martial Arts Centre

Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) First Deputy Chairman, General Sports Authority (GSA) Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) President His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa visited Reza Martial Arts Centre.

In attendance were GSA Vice Chairman His Highness Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Abdulrahman Sadiq Askar.

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, met the centre’s owner, Reza Ebrahim Monfaradi and commended the facility’s efforts in serving the sports sector.

HH Shaikh Khalid was briefed about the services delivered by the centre which contributes to supporting efforts to promote sports in Bahrain.

He praised the role of clubs and centres in developing the sport sector and promoting healthy lifestyles which contributes to developing communities and reducing the incidence of chronic diseases.

Monfaridi expressed thanks and gratitude to HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa for the visit which reflects his keenness on supporting sports clubs and centres.