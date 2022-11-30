27 C
Manama
Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Traditional Food of Bahrain

It is interesting to note how food...

Time for your annual vehicle traffic inspection?

With the latest update of the eTraffic...

Cultural Asanas

Cultural Asanas involve static stretching, which bring...
CultureInside BahrainHH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad attends agreement signing ceremony

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad attends agreement signing ceremony

- Advertisement -

The American University in Bahrain (AUBH) has joined other academic institutions supporting Khalid bin Hamad Gold Generation Initiative. It signed a memorandum of cooperation with the General Sports Authority (GSA), in the presence of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) First Deputy Chairman, GSA Chair and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) President.

- Advertisement -

Gulf University (GU) Board of Trustees’ Chairperson Dr. Mona bint Rashid Alzayani sealed the agreement with GSA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Abdulrahman Sadiq Askar. In attendance were GSA Deputy Chairman HH Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Higher Education Council (HEC)) Secretary-General, HEC Board of Trustees’ Deputy Chair Dr. Shaikha Rana bint Isa bin Daij Al Khalifa and other officials.

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa commended the contribution to the Gulf University to the initiative  which aims at supporting talented players to enroll outstanding local universities while excelling in their sports careers. He stressed keenness on supporting players’ academic studies, in light of the importance attached by His Majesty king Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to education. Dr. Shaikha Rana bint Isa bin Daij Al Khalifa stressed cooperation between academic establishments and the General Sports Authority, which motivates youth to excel in their academic and sports careers.

- Advertisement -

Check out our other news

Most Popular News

Latest News

Check out other tags:

   New sensing and control capabilities‘Islamiyat’‘Lamea’ programme"Camera Beast""INFINITI’s VC-Turbo

© GO ALIVE MEDIA