HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad attends Brave CF 63

His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, Chairman of the General Sports Authority and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee attended Brave CF 63 at Khalifa Sports City.

Ten fighters from three continents competed in the event organised by Brave Combat Federation, envisioned by His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, in collaboration with the Bahrain Mixed Martial Arts Federation (BMMAF).

HH Shaikh Khalid welcome the return of Brave MMA fights in Bahrain, after becoming the world’s most global mixed martial arts organization in the history of the sport.

HH said Bahrain continues to score more sports achievements that embody the royal directors of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on utilising sports as a tool for development and for connecting with the world. HH noted that Brave events have been organised in around 30 countries, which has contributed to strengthening relations with them and leaving a positive impression about Bahrain’s capabilities among MMA fans.

HH said that hosting Brave CF63 also comes to support Bahrain’s efforts in sports tourism, which is seeing significant growth in the number of international and regional sports events held in Bahrain as well the development of sports infrastructure.

HH also commended the efforts of BMMAF in hosting Brave CF 63, adding that Bahrainis have always demonstrated their dedication to the success of organising and hosting sports events.

HH welcomed the contenders in the event, and said that the series of Brave events always worked on supporting talent and has significantly contributed to creating stars in the global MMA scene.

Bahrain was represented at Brave CF 63 by KHK Sports players, Gamzat Magomedov and Abbas Khan. A total of 10 countries were represented in 10 fights.

In the main event, from Polish Marcin Bandel became the Super Welterweight World Champion after defeating Austrian Ismail Naurdiev.

Canadian Brad Katona became Bantam Weight World Champion after winning in the Co-Main event against Gazmat Magomedov from KHK sports.

Russian Kamal Magomedov won the Super Welterweight fight against Finnish. Olli Santalahti. In Featherweight Kyrgyzstan’s Nemat Abdrashitov defeated Brazilian Marcos Vinicius Costa. Finally, in Catchweight at 77kg KHK Sports’ Abbas Khan won against Italian Michael Reali.