HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad attends Let’s Padel International Championship Finals

Listen to this article now

First Deputy President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), President of the General Sports Authority (GSA) and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa attended the finals of the Let’s Padel International Championship.

- Advertisement -

GSA Vice President HH Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Shaikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Khalifa and GSA CEO Dr. Abdulrahman Sadiq Askar were present.

HH Shaikh Khalid expressed happiness at the wide participation of male and female players from across the world and highlighted that this kind of championship supports the efforts to enhance sports tourism.





“As a result, we have a strong foundation through which we can prepare regular and national teams to represent the Kingdom at continental and international comeptitions,” HH Shaikh Khalid said.

HH Shaikh Khalid honored the winners in the men’s and women’s categories.