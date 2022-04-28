HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad attends sports tournament

Listen to this article now

The General Sports Authority (GSA) organised the 2022 Sports Tournament which featured heads of national federations and clubs.

- Advertisement -

His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), GSA Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) President attended the event.

Also present were GSA Vice Chairman HH Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, BOC Vice President HH Shaikh Isa bin Ali Al Khalifa GSA Chief Executive Officer Dr Abdulrahman Sadiq Askar and presidents of local clubs and federations.

HH Shaikh Khalid affirmed the GSA keenness to develop the sports system in Bahrain by partnering with various sports institutions and organisations, including clubs and federations.

“The presence of the heads of the national clubs and federations under one roof in one event bolsters the relationships among the sports family members in Bahrain,” he said.

Dr Askar expressed thanks and appreciation to HH Shaikh Khalid for His Highness’ initiative and instructions to organise the tournament, underlining that the success achieved was made possible thanks to the wide participation of the heads of the clubs and federations.

The heads of the clubs and federations thanked HH Shaikh Khalid for His Highness’ initiatives and invitation to participate in what they described as a unique event.

It’s worth noting that the winners were honoured by HH Shaikh Isa bin Ali Al Khalifa.