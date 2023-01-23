HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad attends World Youth Fencing Championship

His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Vice President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the General Authority for Sports and Chairman of the Olympic Committee, patronized the closing ceremony of the World Youth Fencing Championship “Epee”.
The tournament which was organized by the Bahrain Fencing Federation under the supervision of the International Federation, was held on January 21-22 at the Khalifa Sports Town.
The event was also attended by General Sports Authority (GSA) Deputy Chairman HH Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, GSA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Abdulrahman Askar and Shaikh Ibrahim bin Salman Al Khalifa, chairman of the Bahrain Fencing Federation.
His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa attended the final championship, during which the Arab Republic of Egypt beat the Republic of Kazakhstan.
“The hosting of the World Youth Fencing Championship reflects the confidence of the International Fencing Federation in Bahrain’s standing, its pioneering role, and in holding various sporting events”, he said.
He highlighted the directives of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs and SCYS Chairman, to host sporting events which consolidate Bahrain’s standing.
He congratulated the top three winners three places, praising the success of the Bahrain Fencing Federation in hosting the global championship. He expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Asian and International Federations for granting Bahrain the organization of the tournament.