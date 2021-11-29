HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad congratulates winners

Listen to this article now

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, Head of the General Sports Authority, and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee have congratulated the winners of the 2nd Your Talent At Home Competition.

The contest was held under HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Office in coordination with the Ministry of Information Affairs.

“Bahrain is well-known for producing talents and energetic youth in various fields. We have instructed for continuing this event as part of our keenness to implement the directives of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, to support young people and create an ideal environment for them to flourish,”, said Shaikh Khalid

He said that the competition will contribute to enabling young Bahraini people to showcase their talents and genuinely participate in the development process in various fields and achieve the aspirations of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister to empower young people.

He pointed that the goals of the competition are in line with the efforts being exerted by HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs.

He hailed the large participation in this edition, praising the efforts exerted by the Ministry of Information, led by Information Affairs Minister Ali bin Mohammed Al Rumaihi, Minister of Information Affairs, commending the local media coverage.

Khalid Al Arabi won the event thanks to the magic he performed, while second place went to Ahmed Al Hamadi. Meanwhile, performer Bader Al Enzi won third place for playing musical instruments.