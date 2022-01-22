HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad hails appointment of Bahraini lawyer as CAS arbitrator

Listen to this article now

First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sport, Chairman of the General Sports Authority and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, today received Bahraini lawyer, Aysha Mutaywea, following her appointment as an arbitrator at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

HH Shaikh Khalid expressed pride in Bahrain’s national competencies in various fields who have proved their worth regionally and globally thanks to the constant care of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for Bahraini youth.

HH Shaikh Khalid hailed the unwavering interest of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in investing in national cadres, through the government’s action plan, by honing the skills of national competencies so as to be able to hold various posts.

HH Shaikh Khalid commended the tremendous efforts exerted by HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, to support national competencies so as to be able to bring about more achievements to the kingdom.

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad affirmed that the appointment of a Bahraini lawyer to CAS is a source of pride, noting that Bahraini cadres have earned the respect of everyone thanks to their dedication and determination, and wishing Aysha Mutaywea every success in carrying out her duties.

Lawyer Aysha Mutaywea expressed thanks and gratitude to HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad, noting that her appointment to her CAS post is living proof of CAS’ confidence in Bahraini cadres.