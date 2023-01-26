HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad hails royal support to youth and sports

His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, SCYS First Deputy Chairman, GSA Chair and BOC President, hailed the care of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to sports in the Kingdom of Bahrain.
This came as he received today SCYS Secretary General Aymen bin Tawfiq Almoayyed and Youth Affairs Minister Rawan bint Najeeb Tawfeeqi, in the presence GSA Deputy Chairman HH Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa and CEO Dr. Abdulrahman Sadiq Askar. HH Shaikh Khalid congratulated the SCYS Secretary General and the Minister of Youth Affairs on their appointment which would contribute to further supporting youth and sports in Bahrain.
He stressed the importance of harnessing all efforts between the council and the ministry and other competent authorities to further develop the sectors of youth and sports.
He stressed the importance of further building on achievements, led by HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, SCYS Chairman.