HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad honours top-achieving athletes

First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sport (SCYS), General Sports Authority (GSA) Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) President, His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, received at his palace today athletes who had attained outstanding achievements in the third GCC Games, held recently in Kuwait, in addition to other sports competitions.

Labour Ministry’s Undersecretary, HH Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, GSA’s Deputy Chairman, HH Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Bahrain Football Association Vice-President, HH Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali Al Khalifa, GSA’s CEO, Dr. Abdulrahmman Sadiq Askar, and BOC Secretary-General, Faris Mustafa Al-Kooheji, as well as heads and representatives of sports federations and outstanding athletes were present.



HH Shaikh Khalid conveyed greetings and congratulations from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to the top-achieving athletes, as well as HM’s wishes for continued success to them.





HH Shaikh Khalid expressed pride in Bahraini athletes’ numerous successes which add to Bahrain’s rich record of honourable accomplishments attained thanks to the unwavering care of HM the King and the constant support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.



HH Shaikh Khalid paid tribute to HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs and SCYS Chairman, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, for the tremendous efforts he is making and the strategies he has launched, which contributed to enhancing the level of sports in Bahrain and motivated athletes to reach podiums at various sports gatherings.



HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad expressed resolve to continue supporting all sports in Bahrain, by launching plans aimed at developing the sports system in the kingdom and creating suitable conditions for athletes to improve their performance and earn more success.





GSA’s CEO expressed pride in the honourable achievements attained by Bahraini athletes during the third GCC Games, noting that their success is the fruitful outcome of HM the King’s care and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s support.



He also affirmed that HH Shaikh Nasser’s plans and strategies have contributed to the success of athletes in the kingdom, adding that HH Shaikh Khalid’s constant support for the sports community in Bahrain has motivated them to do their utmost in order to achieve the aspirations of the leadership and reach podiums.



BOC Secretary-General expressed delight at HH Shaikh Khalid’s honouring of Bahraini champions, noting that their success is the fruitful outcome of HM the King’s support, HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s interest and HH Shaikh Nasser’s follow-up.





He pledged that BOC, under the leadership of HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad, will continue supporting all sports federations and national teams to pave the way for them to attain more landmark achievements for the kingdom at the regional, continental and international levels.