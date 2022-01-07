HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad instructs for organizing 2022 Strength Week

Listen to this article now

First Deputy President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), President of the General Sports Authority (GSA) and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa instructed to organize the 2022 Strength Week under the theme #be_a_beast.

The event will feature four competitions, including the second edition of the Strongest GCC Man, the fourth edition of the Strongest Bahraini Man, the Weightlifting Championship and the Physical Strength Championship, all of which were approved by His Highness.

“We have instructed for holding the 2022 Strength Week which comes following the success achieved of the event organized last year. The 2021 edition was a tremendous success at the continental and international levels and reflects the efforts of Bahrain to support sports in light of the vision and instructions of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, » HH Shaikh Khalid said.

“This confirms Bahrain’s leading position as an exceptional hub for major events, and it fuels the Kingdom’s endeavors towards sports industry and supports investments in this key field in line with the Kingdom’s vision 2030,” “We are committed to continuing our support for the sports in the GCC out of our belief in the importance of making true contributions that strengthen the efforts that advance the sport and its affiliates at the regional level. This will be achieved by holding the second edition of the GCC Strongest Man “Heavyweight” Championship.”

He explained that the first edition of this championship that was held in 2021 Strength Week, posed a real opportunity to meet athletes in the GCC region who are interested in this type of sport, which helped popularize the sport and increased its base in the GCC sports community and prompted it to continue the support for this sport by establishing the championship’s second edition. Ultimately, these efforts contribute to raising and developing the sport’s levels and help form GCC teams for continental and international participation.

“We were keen that the 2022 Strength Week would witness the establishment of 3 local championships that support the Bahraini sport of weightlifting and physical strength,” his highness said.

“These tournaments constitute an opportunity for all Bahraini youth practicing these types of sports to participate and show their abilities. This leads to the discovery of talents and distinctive elements in these sports, through which national teams can be formed to represent Bahrain and raise its flag high up in various foreign tournaments,” HH Shaikh Khalid added.

He stressed the importance of taking into account the application of all preventive measures in accordance with the level of signal followed by the National Medical Taskforce to maintain the safety of participants from the risk of infection from the Omicron coronavirus variant and invited all athletes in the Kingdom and the GCC countries to participate in the event.