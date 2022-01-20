HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad meets Bahraini professional players

Listen to this article now

Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) First Deputy Chairman, General Sports Authority (GSA) Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) President His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa held a meeting remotely, with Bahraini professionals players abroad.

The virtual session which was held via videoconference was attended by GSA Vice Chairman His Highness Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Abdulrahman Sadiq Askar.

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa welcomed Bahrain’s sports ambassadors, conveying to them greetings from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

He praised the professional players’ honourable performance in their respective clubs in GCC, Arab, continental and international sports stadiums and arenas.

He stressed their role in reflecting Bahrain’s strides, adding that their professionalism shows the confidence of their respective clubs in the Kingdom’s players.

He urged them to play their role as Bahrain’s sports ambassadors and continue their honourable performance within their respective clubs to achieve positive results and bolster the Kingdom’s standing on the world sports map.

The professional players who took part in the virtual meeting were Abdulla Youssef (Slavia Prague), Ali Madan (Al Oruba – UAE), Ali Haram and Abdulla Al Hazza (Al Tadhamun Kuwait), Yasmine Fayez, Hessa Al Isa and Hajer Al Ansari (Al Mamlaka Club – Saudi Arabia), Hussain Al Sayyad ( Al Noor – Saudi Arabia), Hussein Ali ( Al Adala –Saudi Arabia), Mohammed Habib and Ahmed Al Maqabi (Al Qadisiya –Kuwait), Ali Mirza (Barkan –Kuwait), Ali Abdulqader (Kadhema – Kuwait), Elyas Al Yasi (AlRibat and Al Anwar – Egypt), Mohammed Abbas (Red Star – Serbia), Anwar Makki (Al Ismaili – Egypt) and Mustapha Hussein and Muzammal Ameer (American Universities – basketball).