HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad opens Elements Academy’s hall

Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) First Deputy Chairman, General Sports Authority (GSA) Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) President HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa opened the new hall of the Elements Academy.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by GSA Deputy Chairman, GSA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Abdulrahman Saqid Askar and other officials and invitees.

HH Shaikh bin Hamad toured the new facility and was briefed by its owner Ali Monfaradi about services provided to sportspeople.

He stressed the importance of such venues in promoting sports and healthy lifestyles among the community as part of efforts to further social development.

He expressed delight at opening the hall which would further support sports in the Kingdom of Bahrain, praising the efforts exerted by its owners and his Jiu Jitsu achievements.