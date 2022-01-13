HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad orders establishment of Financial Portfolio to support Bahraini sports

Listen to this article now

His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, Chairman of the General Sports Authority and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee, has directed the establishment of the financial portfolio of the General Sports Authority (GSA).

- Advertisement -

This decision was taken by His Highness during his Majlis at Al Wadi Palace.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Vice President of the General Sports Authority, Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy, Essam bin Abdullah Khalaf, Minister of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning, Aymen bin Tawfiq Almoayed, Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs, Sameer Abdullah Nass, Chairman of Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Shaikh Nawaf bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, CEO of the Electricity and Water Authority, Jamal Abdulaziz Al Alawi, CEO of the Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA), Khalid Ibrahim Humaidan, CEO of the Economic Development Board, Husain Mohammed Rajab, CEO of Labor Fund (Tamkeen), Khalid Al Rumaihi, CEO of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, and Dr Abdulrahman Sadiq Askar, CEO of the General Sports Authority.

His Highness welcomed the attendees and conveyed to them the greetings of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Moreover, His Highness expressed the wishes of HM the King for continued success in their tasks and duties that are in line with the vision of the Government, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to achieve the goals of Bahrain Economic Vision 2030.

During the meeting, HH Shaikh Khalid reviewed the objectives of the financial portfolio of the General Sports Authority, which is based on providing facilities and privileges to supporters and investors in the sports sector.

His Highness aims to make this financial portfolio a producer of opportunities that enhance the direction of investment in sports and support the efforts of the General Sports Authority in the implementation of development projects.

Moreover, these projects help achieve levels of professionalism in sports, which can be turned into a significant industry with entertainment qualities that serve the development of the sports work system and pushes it towards greater levels with more accomplishments.

His Highness discussed with the attendees the development of plans and visions in the short and long term, through which it is possible to seize the available investment opportunities.

In addition to diversifying investments in the portfolio, His Highness also stressed the importance of concerted efforts to achieve the desired accomplishments that advance the Bahraini sports movement.