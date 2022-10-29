HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad participates in meeting of presidents of GCC Olympic Committees

- Advertisement -

First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sport, General Sports Authority Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee President, His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, led Bahrain’s delegation to the 34th meeting of the presidents of the Olympic committees of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The meeting was held at the premises of the GCC Secretariat-General here today under the chairmanship of the Member of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Federation of Motor and Motorcycle Sports, His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulla Al-Faisal.

On the occasion, HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad expressed thanks and appreciation to the Saudi leadership, government and people for the warm welcome and hospitality, commending the efforts exerted by the Saudi Olympic Committee, led by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, to prepare for the meeting.

HH Shaikh Khalid also praised the beginning of the Saudi Games 2022, expressing confidence in its success.

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad commended the outcomes of the 34th meeting of the presidents of GCC Olympic committees aiming to develop GCC sports, in line with the aspirations of GCC leaders.

HH Shaikh Khalid extended sincere thanks to the GCC Secretariat-General and GCC Olympic committees for their efforts to enhance joint GCC action in the sports field.

HH Shaikh Khalid also commended the efforts made by Saudi Arabia during its presidency of the current session, wishing Oman every success in chairing the next session of the presidents of the GCC Olympic committee.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), a number of topics on the agenda of the 34th meeting were discussed, foremost of which is the implementation of the decisions of the Supreme Council, the adoption of the recommendations submitted by the Executive Office meeting regarding the Sports Arbitration Commission in the GCC countries, and the adoption of the final report on the third Gulf sports tournament that was held in Kuwait, in May 2022.

They also approved the schedule for distributing Gulf sports tournaments for the next five years, and discussed the file of joint international cooperation in the sports field