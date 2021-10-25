HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad patronises 3rd AUB race

Listen to this article now

Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) First Deputy Chairman, Head of the General Sports Authority (GSA) and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) President His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa patronized the third edition of the annual race “President’s Run”.

- Advertisement -

More than 200 athletes took part in the race, which was organized by the American University of Bahrain (AUB) under the theme #OneTeamOneRun”.

GSA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Abdulrahman Sadiq Askar, Bahrain Schools and Universities Federation Chairman Dr. Shaikh Saqr bin Salman Al Khalifa and Bahrain Triathlon Association Chairman Abdulla Abdulrahim Abdulsalam also attended the race.

His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa was received on arrived by AUB President Dr Susan E. Saxton and other administrative and academic personnel.

His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa was presented with a commemorative gift on this occasion from the AUB administrative personnel before touring the AUB Sports Complex.





In a statement on this occasion, he commended the university for organizing the annual race, stressing the importance of sports for individuals, particularly students.

AUB President Dr Susan E. Saxton expressed pride in His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa’s patronage of the annual AUB race.