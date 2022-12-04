HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad patronises Olympic Day

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) First Deputy Chairman, General Sports Authority (GSA) Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) President, patronized the Olympic Day.
The event was held at the Avenues Bahrain, in the presence of GSA Deputy Chairman His Highness Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Cabinet Affairs Ministry Undersecretary, BOC Vice President HH Shaikh Isa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, GSA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Abdulrahman Askar, BOC Secretary-General Faris Al Kooheji and other sports officials.
Events marking the Olympic Day were also held at the vicinity of the Bahrain Swimming Association, Al Duwei Martial Arts Centre and The Art Hotel and Resort.
HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa visited the corner promoting the 2024 School Games and attended other shows in the sports of judo, basketball, karate, boxing, weightlifting, table tennis, fencing, athletics and met players and representatives of sports federations.
In a statement on this occasion, HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad hailed positive participation in the event aimed at highlighting the importance of exercising sports in response to the call of the International Olympic Committee.