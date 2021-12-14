HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad praises His Majesty’s sponsorship for the Royal Bahrain Half Marathon

Listen to this article now

Supreme Council for Youth and Sports first deputy chairman, General Sports Authority chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) president His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa on Sunday night presented the winners of this year’s Bahrain Royal Night Half-Marathon organized by the Bahrain Athletics Federation with their respective prizes.

The event was attended by His Highness Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Vice President of the General Authority for Sport, CEO of the General Authority for Sport H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Sadiq Askar, Secretary General of the Olympic Committee H.E. Mr. Mohammed Hassan Al-Half, President of the Bahrain Athletics Federation, H.E. Mr. Mohammed AbdulLatif bin Jalal, and a number of senior guests, officials, guests and sponsors.





On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, for supporting the race and his keenness to encourage the youth and sports sectors.

Men’s and Women’s Half Marathon Results

The results of the Royal Bahrain Night Half Marathon resulted in five Kenyan runners winning the top five places in the men’s category, with philemon Kiplimo winning first place in 59:59, and runner Collins Koros finishing second in 1:00:00. Runner Mathew Kimeli finished third in 1:00:02, Titus Mbishei finished fourth in 1:00:23, and Runner Geoffrey Koech finished fifth in 1:00:24.

The results of the Royal Bahrain Night Half Marathon at the women’s level resulted in Ethiopian runner Gotyton Gebreslase winning first place in 1:05:34 hours, while our Bahraini runner, Olympic champion Kalkidan, finished second in 1:05:47 hours, and the Kenyan runner came in. Sheila Kiprotich finished third in 1:07:00, Lrene Cheptal came in fourth in 1:07:04, while Daisy Cherotich finished fifth in 1:07:10.

Results of the 5 km running race

The outcomes at the men’s level resulted in Noaman Elassaoui winning first place in 0:14:21 minutes, and the runner Oussa Karich scored Second place in 0:14:23 minutes, runner Abdelatif AitH sine finished third in 0:14:28 minutes, Mubarak Alsulaiti came in fourth place in 0:14:52, and finally came runner Salman Abdulsalam In fifth place in 0:15:20 minutes.

The results of the women’s 5km amateur sprint resulted in Lvana Kuriackova winning first place in 0:17:17 minutes, and runner Miznah Alnassar finished second in 0:19:25. Katrina Matousova finished third in 0:19:28, Zahra Mohamed finished fourth in 0:20:19, and Aalaa Alsheddi finally finished fifth in 0:21:45.



