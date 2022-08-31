HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad praises private sector’s support to sports

The private sector is a key partner in success and achievement, said His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) First Deputy Chairman, General Sports Authority (GSA) Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) President.
He paid tribute to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for supporting the sector of youth and sports, hailing the follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.
He also lauded the efforts of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, led by HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa.
HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa made the statement as he received representatives of the private sector, in the presence of GSA Deputy Chairman HH Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Bahrain Football Association (BFA) Chairman Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, BFA Deputy Chairman Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Isa Al Khalifa and GSA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Abdulrahman Sadiq Askar.
HH Shaikh Khalid praised the achievements of Bahraini sports in various local, regional and international arenas, which honoured Bahrain. He commended cooperation and coordination between the relevant bodies and sports federations and the support of partners from the private sector.
Representatives of the private sectors praised HH Shaikh Khalid’s efforts and follow-up, hailing Bahrain’s sports achievements. BFA chairman also expressed thanks and gratitude to HH Shaikh Khalid, hailing his keenness on development sports in Bahrain.