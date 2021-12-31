HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad receives final report

Listen to this article now

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) First Deputy Chairman, General Sports Authority (GSA) Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) President gave directives to reward national clubs that meet their financial obligations.

They include East Riffa, Manama, Al Khaldiya, Al Shabab, Al Ittifaq, Isa Town, Al Tadamun, Samaheej, Al Dair, Umm Al Hassam, Al Nuwaidrat, Al Nasser, Al Ma’ameer, Al Nabih Saleh, Dar Kulaib, Bani Jamrah, Ittihad Al Reef, Tubli, Sar and Buri.

HH Shaikh Khali gave instructions as he received HH Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Vice President of the General Sports Authority, Chairman of the Discipline and Financial and Administrative Audit Committee of the Federations and National Clubs and Dr Abdulrahman Sadiq Askar, GSA Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Discipline and Financial and Administrative Audit Committee of the Federations and National Clubs as well as representatives of the listed clubs.

During the meeting, HH Shaikh Khalid received the final report on the sportspeople’s outstanding payment issue after Bahrain Chamber for Sports Dispute Resolution completed all its work by looking into the disputes submitted to it and related to the athletes’ entitlements during the previous period.

The report didn’t include any financial disputes against the 20 clubs and confirmed their commitment to their financial obligations.

HH Shaikh Khalid was briefed by Dr Askar on the work of Bahrain Chamber for Sports Dispute Resolution under the presidency of Dr Mohammed Ahmed Mujbil, and the membership of Consultant Musab Adel Busayba and Mr Saud Abdulaziz Al Bahri, which commenced its work during the period between December 6-14, 2021 and resolved 184 sports disputes.

He praised the efforts of the Discipline and Financial and Administrative Audit Committee of the Federations and National Clubs under the chairmanship of HH Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, which worked to follow up on the issues of athletes’ entitlements in a way that achieves the principles of integrity in the Bahraini sports community.

He directed to start taking administrative measures to put an end to this issue and settle the outstanding payments of the athletes at the earliest.

He directed to activate the supervisory role of the General Sports Authority over the work of national clubs and amending the rules and regulations in a way that preserves the financial rights of the workers in the sports sector.

HH Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa praised the directives of HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa to re-follow up and completely solve the athletes’ entitlements issue in order to move forward towards a new stage that applies the principles of professionalism and guarantees the rights of athletes.