HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad receives Health Minister

Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) First Deputy Chairman, General Sports Authority Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee President His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa directed to step up awareness programmes.
He gave directives to coordinate the campaign in partnership between the General Sports Authority and the Ministry of Health, in order to build a healthier society.
Receiving Health Minister Dr. Jaleela bint Al Sayyed Jawad at Al Wadi Palace, he stressed the importance of disseminating sports culture and following up on health indicators to avert diseases, injuries or death cases.
The meeting was attended by GSA Deputy Chairman HH Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, GSA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Abdulrahman Sadiq Askar and Bahrain Committee for Sport Medical and Sport Science Chairman Dr. Jamal Saleh.
HH Shaikh Khalid stressed the role of sport in avoiding a number of chronic diseases and alleviating the symptoms of some illnesses, as well as overcoming obesity and the health problems it leads to, which relieves pressure on medical services.
He congratulated Dr. Jaleela on her appointment, wishing her success in performing her duties to serve the nation and further develop the health sector.
He noted Bahrain’s success in combating COVID-19 pandemic thanks to the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.