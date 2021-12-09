HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad receives National Cricket Team

Listen to this article now

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the General Sports Authority, and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee has received at his office in Al Wadi Palace, Bahrain National Cricket Team members who won the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier which was hosted by Qatari capital Doha.

The event was attended by Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Vice President of the General Sports Authority, Dr. Abdulrahman Sadiq Askar, CEO of the General Sports Authority, Mohammed Hassan Al Nusf, Secretary-General of Bahrain Olympic Committee and Hatem Abbas Dadabai, President of Bahrain Cricket Association and its Board members.





HH Shaikh Khalid affirmed that the victory in the event came thanks to the great performances showcased by the players, stating that this accomplishment represents a great start for the national team towards further successes.





HH Shaikh Khalid valued the exceptional efforts exerted by the Association under the presidency of Dadabai which have positively impacted the team’s performance and created ideal circumstances for the players to give their best. Finally, Shaikh Khalid congratulated the Association’s Board and members on the accomplishment.