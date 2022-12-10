HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad shines in IRONMAN 70.3 Bahrain Middle East Championship

22 C
Sports This WeekHH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad shines in IRONMAN 70.3 Bahrain Middle East Championship

First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), President of the General Sport Authority (GSA), President of Bahrain Olympic Committee, His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, participated in KHK Victorious Team, captained by His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, SCYS Chairman.

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa took part in the 1.9-km swimming race, as part of the IRONMAN 70.3 Bahrain Middle East Championship, which kicked off today under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

HH Shaikh Khalid crossed the race distance with great merit, amid the encouragement and support of the audience and members of the KHK Victorious Team.

After the race, HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa extended most sincere congratulations to HM the King and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister on Bahrain’s success in hosting the IRONMAN 70.3 Bahrain Middle East Championship. He also congratulated HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa on the successful organization of the championship, commending his efforts in hosting the international annual sporting event which turned Bahrain into a hub for Triathlon sport that has many fans around the world.

