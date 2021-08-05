HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad updated about sports plans

Listen to this article now

Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) First Deputy Chairman, General Sports Authority (GSA) Chief and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) President His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al-Khalifa visited the premises of Bahrain Football Association (BFA) and Bahrain Athletics Association (BAA) premises.

In attendance were GSA Deputy Chief and Bahrain Martial Arts Council Chairman HH Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa and GSA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Abdulrahman Askar.









HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al-Khalifa has started visiting national clubs and associations since assuming his new role as General Sports Authority (GSA) Chief to be updated about about plans and programmes as well as efforts to develop athletics and further achievements.

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al-Khalifa met BFA Chairman Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa, BAA Chairman Mohammed Abdullatif bin Jalal and other board members.

He lauded the efforts exerted by both associations in hosting local competitions and preparing national teams to take part honorably in different championships.







HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al-Khalifa was briefed by the chairmen of both associations on the future of both sports in light of the continental and international achievements accomplished by nationals teams.













