HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad visits Bahrain Bayan School

Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) First Deputy Chairman, General Sports Authority (GSA) Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) President His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa has inaugurated the “Education Zakat” Library at Bahrain Bayan School.

He paid tribute to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and to His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, hailing their support to the sector of education, which represents the cornerstone of development in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

He praised the efforts of the Bahrain Bayan School, led by Chairperson Dr. May Bint Sulaiman Al Otaibi, in support of the educational sector in the Kingdom.





He stressed the importance of the “Education Zakat” Library which represents a platform to encourage students to acquire more knowledge, wishing the school further success.

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa toured the school facuilities which are equipped with cutting edge technologies to contribute to forming educated generations that keep abreast of future developments.

Education Minister Dr. Majid bin Ali Al Noaimi hailed the patronage of HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, praising his support to youth and sports and his follow-up of educational projects, including the “Education Zakat” Library.

He also praised Bahrain Bayan School Chairperson Dr. May Bint Sulaiman Al Otaibi for her pivotal role to develop the establishment, stressing the ministry’s support to the private education and investment in this vital sector.