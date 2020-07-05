Sunday, July 5, 2020
HH Shaikh Khalid chairs ‘Estijabah’ meeting

Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) First Deputy Chairman and and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) President HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa chaired the weekly meeting of the Coordination, Execution and Follow-up Committee “Estijabah” (Response) which was held through video call.

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa welcomed the attendees, valuing the enormous efforts being exerted by the members of the committee towards coordinating with the concerned governmental agencies to implement the development projects designed to serve the youth and sports sector.

The virtual session meeting discussed several topics which featured on the agenda. HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa reviewed the protocols for the resumption of the sport activities for the 2019/2020 season.

The move is in line with precautionary measures taking by the Kingdom of Bahrain to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and protect the wellbeing and the health of the sportspeople.

He also discussed the mechanisms that will be applied to convert clubs into companies in compliance with the SCYS decisions, during its  previous meeting which was held under the chairmanship of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor, and SCYS Chairman.

HH Shaikh Khalid urged the members to continue their efforts to realise the vision and ambitions of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, praising the governmental agencies’ cooperation with the committee, which had a positive effect on bringing to life projects that would benefit the youth and sports fields.

