HH Shaikh Khalid hails continued efforts to build Bahrain’s sports sector

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), President of the General Sports Authority and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee has received in his office at Al Wadi Palace HH Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Vice President of the General Sports Authority President of Bahrain Combat Sports Council and HE Mr. Isa Mohammed Al Rifai, President of the Sports for All Federation as well as HE Mr Ghazi Abdullah Nass, President of Bahrain Bowling Federation.







The meeting was attended by HE Dr Abdulrahman Sadiq Askar, CEO of the General Sports Authority, Mr Faisal Khalid Kanoo, Vice President of the Bahrain Combat Sports Council, Mr Reda Ibrahim Minfaredi, President of Bahrain Bahrain Jiu jitsu Federation, Mr Fares Ghazi Al Qusaibi, President of Bahrain Taekwondo Federation, Mr Yousif Abdulmajeed Al Kooheji, President of Bahrain Boxing Federation, Mr Abbadah Adnan Al Mullah, President of Bahrain Wrestling Federation, Mr Mohammed Ali Qambar, President of Bahrain Mixed Martial Arts Federation, Mr Mohammed Ali Janahi, President of Bahrain Sambo Federation and Mr Ahmed Khalid Al Wazan, President of Bahrain KickBoxing Federation.

The meeting came as part of HH Shaikh Khalid’s keenness to support local sports associations to implement its programmes and plans to improve the level of sports and sportspersons, in a manner that is consistent with the policies of the General Sports Authority, in order to redouble efforts to accomplish more achievements in the Kingdom’s sports sector.

At the beginning of the meeting, HH Shaikh Khalid welcomed the guests, stressing the huge role played by the Board of Directors of the federations to meet the aspirations of their members and reach the desired development objectives.

Moreover, HH Shaikh Khalid reviewed the plans and programmes that will be carried out by the associations, in order to develop both sports and upgrade the capabilities of the sportspeople practicing these games.







For their part, the attending president of local sports’ associations and federations expressed gratitude and appreciation to HH Shaikh Khalid for the endless support provided and His Highness’s distinguished efforts, which has a positive impact on the development of the Bahraini youth and sports movements. The attendees also affirmed the continuity of efforts, in line with the policies of the General Sports Authority, spearheaded by His Highness, in order to develop the sports system administratively, financially and technically, serving the present and future of the local sports movement.