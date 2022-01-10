HH Shaikh Khalid opens Burqa artwork exhibition

Listen to this article now

Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa delegated First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the Public Sports Authority, and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa to inaugurate the “burqa” exhibition.

The exhibition by Shaikha Hala bint Mohammed Al Khalifa is a mixture of the past and the present, the “burqa” (leather hood) to cover the eyes of falcons, and the facemask imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is hosted by the Shaikh Salman bin Ahmed Al Fateh Fort in Riffa and will run until Thursday.





HH Shaikh Khalid expressed his pride in the creative artwork by Shaikha Hala that highlights the Kingdom’s falconry heritage.

HH Shaikh Khalid praised the expansion of the artistic and cultural movement in Bahrain during the reign of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and praised the support of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

HH Shaikh Khalid commended the artists who contributed to supporting the Bahraini artistic and cultural movement and wished Shaikha Hala further success.

Shaikha Hala thanked HH Shaikh Nasser and HH Shaikh Khalid for their roles in preserving the national heritage and heritage sports.




