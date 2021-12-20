HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman attends the final of the National Day Padel tournament

Listen to this article now

On behalf of the Chairman of the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club High Committee, His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, attended the final of the National Day Padel Tournament 2021, held under the patronage of HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman, at the Padel Club.

- Advertisement -

HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman highlighted that Bahraini youth are consistently proving their excellence in various sports, and their commitment to developing and refining their skills to achieve success at all levels. His Highness noted the support given by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the Kingdom’s athletes.

HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman noted that the Kingdom of Bahrain is committed to creating opportunities for Bahraini athletes to further enhance their talents to contribute to the Kingdom’s sports achievements.

HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman also highlighted HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman’s interest in supporting such events and championships, that contribute to the development of sports in the Kingdom.

The National Day Padel tournament concluded today, after the participation of 100 teams and more than 200 individuals who competed across seven different divisions.

HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman attended the final match of the A division, which pitted Rashid Al Obaidly and Luis Diego against Omar Mohammed and Abdullah Mohammed.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman, as the deputy patron of the tournament, honoured the sponsors of the tournament: including the platinum sponsor Dilmunia Bahrain, the golden sponsors Naseej and Ebrahim K. Kanoo companies and the bronze sponsors Ali Rashid Al Amin Group and Dr. Tariq Hospital.

His Highness also honoured the tournament’s media partner Bahrain Sports News (BSN), the tournament judges, the organising committee, and the East Riffa High Performance Centre.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman awarded the winning teams of the tournament with their prizes. In the A division, the winners were Omar Mohammed and Abdullah Mohammed while Rashid Al Obaidly and Luis Diego were runners-up. In the B division, the winners were Hesham Malallah and Ali Baba, while Shaikh Khalid bin Salman Al Khalifa and Abdullatif Al Maraghi were runners-up. In the C division, the winners were Mahmood Al Raee and Abdullah Al Haji while Mohammed Al Meer and Abdullah Bu Allay were runners-up.

As for the women’s division, the winners were Noora Khalid and Zaina Khalid while Maryam Al Ammadi and Zior Aranza were runners-up. In the mixed doubles division, the winning team was Khalid Al Thawadi and Sandra Le Grange while the team of Abdullah Mohammed and Maryam Al Ammadi were runners-up.

In the over 45 division, the winners were Sattam Algosaibi and Hisham Malallah while Kamal Khonji and Nader Abdulal were runners-up and in the under 16 division the winners were Mohammed Al Shehabi and Yousif Al Shehabi while Faisal Maseeh and Faris Omar were runners-up.

The tournament was held on the occasion of the Kingdom’s National Day, in commemoration of the establishment of the modern Bahraini State, founded by Ahmed Al Fateh in 1783, and the anniversary of His Majesty the King’s Accession to the Throne.

His Highness commended the spirit of sportsmanship and enthusiasm shown by all players in different divisions, and the contribution of the supporting authorities. His Highness also praised the efforts of the organising committee, which resulted in attracting a large number of teams, players and fans who were keen to attend the tournament’s activities for a whole week.

The Minister of Youth and Sport Affairs, Ayman bin Tawfeeq Al-Moayed also attended the event.