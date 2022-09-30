33 C
HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman attends the graduation ceremony of the British University of Bahrain

His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa attended the second graduation ceremony of the British University of Bahrain, held under his patronage.

HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman emphasised that investing in Bahraini citizens and their education remains integral to the Kingdom’s comprehensive development, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.


His Highness highlighted the importance that the government, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, places on educational initiatives and sustainability development in education, within an environment of innovation and creativity.

HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman congratulated those students graduating and encouraged students from all universities to continue to excel in their studies and in their future careers, to support the Kingdom’s ongoing development.

