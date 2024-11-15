HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman commends REHC progress

- Advertisement -

In the presence of His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and His Highness Shaikh Faisal bin Rashid bin Isa Al Khalifa, Vice President of the Supreme Council for Environment, Deputy Chairman of the Rashid Equestrian and Horseracing Club (REHC) High Committee, and Member of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, the REHC held the second race of 2024-2025 season at its racecourse in Raffa, Sakhir over the Cups of the Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (GPIC), the late Abdulhadi Al Afoo, and Palace Enterprises Company.

The nine round race saw the attendance of HH Shaikh Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, HH Shaikh Abdullah bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa and HH Shaikh Salman bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa as well as a number of Their Highnesses and sponsors’ representatives.

On this occasion, His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa commended the developments at the Rashid Equestrian and Horseracing Club and the Kingdom’s horseracing sector, which contribute to the Kingdom’s comprehensive development process, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and supported by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman highlighted the role of His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Isa bin Salman Education Charitable Trust, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), and Chairman of the REHC High Committee, in enhancing the Club’s capabilities and its position in organising international horseracing championships.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman affirmed that the REHC’s development programmes in the current horseracing season are crucial for enhancing the Club’s capabilities to host regional and global competitions, thereby cementing Bahrain’s position as a hub for international sports events.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman emphasised the importance of building on development programmes and initiatives that enhance the Kingdom’s equestrian sector, commending the efforts and contributions of REHC’s personnel in meeting the Kingdom’s aspirations.

The race took place in a vibrant atmosphere, captivating the audience with thrilling racing action, complemented by a range of entertainment activities held under the floodlights, which heightened the excitement for all attendees.

Winners of the cups were announced and HH Shaikh Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa received the seventh round trophy of Palace Enterprises Company Cup from Waleed Al Rayes, the Company’s CEO, while HH Shaikh Sultan Al Deen bin Mohammad bin Salman Al Khalifa received the eighth round trophy of GIPC Cup from Jamal Alshawoosh, Technical Services Manager at GIPC.

Meanwhile, Fadhel Alansari, Executive Advisor of GPIC, presented the fourth round trophy of GIPC Cup to the winning trainer Fawzi Nass, while Bader Almansoori, Plants Operation Manager at GIPC, crowned the winning owner Mohammed Ahmed Al Buainain with the fifth round trophy of GIPC Cup.

Abdulredha Al Afoo, Managing Director of Al Afoo Company, presented the trophy of the late Abdulhadi Al Afoo Cup to the winning trainer Fawzi.